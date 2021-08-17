Geeq Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $381,802.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.78 or 0.00866582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00158092 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,872,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

