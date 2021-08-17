Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.58 or 0.00857665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00156307 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars.

