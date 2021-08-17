Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given “Sell” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

GMAB opened at $46.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

