Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Issues Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 109,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,215. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $406.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Geron stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

