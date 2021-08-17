Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of RFP stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 15,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,326. The company has a market cap of $850.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.00. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.