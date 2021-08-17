Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 348 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $635.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $596.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $638.43. The company has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.