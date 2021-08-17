Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,732. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.47 and a one year high of $174.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $269.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

