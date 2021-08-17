Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

