Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $473,000 in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,026. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.13. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

