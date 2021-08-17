Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 644,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $23,655,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,943. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

