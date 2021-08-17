Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.57. 4,715,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,571. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

