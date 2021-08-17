Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $166.97. The company had a trading volume of 419,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,291. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.96. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.