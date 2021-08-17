Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.6% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,629. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

