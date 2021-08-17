Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

GJNSY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

