Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

