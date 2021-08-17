Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Announces €0.12 Dividend

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON GLB opened at GBX 14.40 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £41.95 million and a PE ratio of 24.64. Glanbia has a 12 month low of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.16 ($0.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Glanbia from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.