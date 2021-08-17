Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Announces Earnings Results

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global-e Online updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 28,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $77.60.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global-e Online stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.