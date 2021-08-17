Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLBE. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $8,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $8,562,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $9,574,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

