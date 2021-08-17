Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.06. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $8,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $4,491,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $8,562,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $9,574,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $2,883,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.