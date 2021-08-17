Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 54.4% in July

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 36.09% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $74,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

