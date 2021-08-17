GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

GNNDY opened at $244.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $207.85 and a twelve month high of $286.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

