GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Down 6.4%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 30,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,799,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.