Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,362 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Investar worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 63.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.49. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

