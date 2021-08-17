Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 94.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,553 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1,191.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $766.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.61.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.