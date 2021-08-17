Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Homology Medicines worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $365.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.41.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.