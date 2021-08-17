Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,782,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $187,000.

FTXN opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35.

