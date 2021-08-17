Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,776 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 304,917 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTX opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,757 shares of company stock worth $593,341. 19.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

