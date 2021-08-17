Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 450.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QAT opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

