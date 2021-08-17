Golem (GLM) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $405.51 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00837682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00154231 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

