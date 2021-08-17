GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,997 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 86.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other GoodRx news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,512,688 shares worth $53,634,893. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.