GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.03. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $206,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 198,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,512,688 shares worth $53,634,893. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $64,173,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after buying an additional 637,566 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.