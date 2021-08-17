Goose Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $1.26 million and $264,371.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.00946252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00166802 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

