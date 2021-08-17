Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GROUF opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

