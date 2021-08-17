Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives $118.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,039. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

