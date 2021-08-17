Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GYC. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €23.28 ($27.39) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.96. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

