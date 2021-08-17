Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLP traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.06. 61,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,110. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.06 million, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

