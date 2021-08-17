Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

