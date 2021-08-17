Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,116 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in NIKE by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.66. 3,601,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.47 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.