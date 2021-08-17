Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 84,273 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.58% of DMC Global worth $27,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,016. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $724.10 million, a PE ratio of 282.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

