Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $20.08 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 71.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 312,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.70. The company had a trading volume of 57,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $335.67. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.