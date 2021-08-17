Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Materion worth $22,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Materion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Materion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

