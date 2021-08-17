Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.02% of Livent worth $29,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 4,667,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,325. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

