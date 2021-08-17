Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 7,212,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ETHE opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26.

