Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $185.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.