Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 12,400 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

