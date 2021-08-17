Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $578,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 115.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,331,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

