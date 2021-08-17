Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

XMVM opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

