Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

