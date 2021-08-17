Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $636,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

