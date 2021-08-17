GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenVision Acquisition.

HLBZ stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,165. GreenVision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

